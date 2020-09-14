Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: UK Opposition Leader Keir Starmer in quarantine

In line with NHS guidelines, Keir will self isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals." Downing Street said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the Opposition leader after he went into self isolation following a radio interview earlier on Monday morning. "The Prime Minister has spoken to the leader of the opposition this morning and gave best wishes to him and his family," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:25 IST
COVID-19: UK Opposition Leader Keir Starmer in quarantine

Britain’s Opposition Leader, Sir Keir Starmer, on Monday went into quarantine, which could last up to two weeks, after a member of his household displayed symptoms of coronavirus. The Labour Party leader’s office said the unnamed member of his household has taken a test in line with the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) guidelines and is now awaiting results of that test. If the test comes back positive, Starmer would have to self isolate for 14 days.

"This morning Keir Starmer was advised to self-isolate after a member of his household showed possible symptoms of the coronavirus,” a Labour Party spokesperson said. "The member of his household has now had a test. In line with NHS guidelines, Keir will self isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals." Downing Street said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the Opposition leader after he went into self isolation following a radio interview earlier on Monday morning.

"The Prime Minister has spoken to the leader of the opposition this morning and gave best wishes to him and his family," a Downing Street spokesperson said. Starmer’s quarantine comes amid a rise in the COVID-19 infection rate across the UK, with stricter rules restricting the size of social gatherings to just six coming into force in England, Scotland and Wales from Monday.

The timing of his isolation will be particularly felt in Parliament as he was scheduled to take on the government over its controversial Internal Market Bill, which comes up for debate in the House of Commons on Monday. Labour, along with many of Boris Johnson’s own Conservative Party MPs, have said that they cannot back the bill in its current form as it threatens to breach international law by attempting to override parts of the Brexit divorce agreement struck with the European Union (EU). Instead, Shadow Business Secretary and former Labour leader Ed Miliband will open for the party in the debate, expected to be a fiery exchange ahead of a vote later on Monday evening. The government is expected to get the bill through at this stage with its comfortable majority in the Commons but it is likely to face hiccups during further stages in its progress to the House of Lords.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests positive for COVID-19

Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manush Sisodia on Monday said that he has been tested positive for novel coronavirus following which he has isolated himself. After having a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, whose report has co...

France says Lebanese political forces must form govt without delay

Frances foreign ministry said on Monday that all Lebanese political forces need to come good on their promise to quickly put in place a government. In response to a question on whether Paris would accept a delay in creating a government, sp...

Govt introduces five bills in Rajya Sabha on first day of Monsoon session

Government on Monday introduced as many as five bills, including on reduction in the remuneration of ministers and protection of healthcare professional in epidemic, in Rajya Sabha during its first sitting of the COVID-curtailed Monsoon Ses...

MP Hanuman Beniwal shares two COVID-19 test results - from Delhi positive, from Jaipur negative

Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal on Monday shared two COVID-19 reports, with contradictory results and took to social media to wonder which of the two should be considered accurate. Taking to Twitter, the Nagaur MP said that his COVID-19 report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020