Party leaders 'stopped' from visiting homes of late ex-MP, murdered teacher: SP

The Samajwadi Party on Monday claimed that its leaders were stopped by police from visiting homes of murdered Sitapur schoolteacher Kamlesh Mishra and their former Machhlishahr MP C N Singh, who passed away recently. State SP president Naresh Uttam and other party leaders were arrested in Raebareli while on their way to the residence of the former MP, a party release said. SP leader and MLA Manoj Pandey were prevented from visiting Kamlesh Mishra's residence in Sitapur, the release added, accusing the state government and police of being "inhuman and insensitive". "What right they have to prevent us from visiting a grieving family," the party asked. Meanwhile, police said they had apprehended the breach of peace.

Earlier in the day, party MLC Sunil Singh Yadav, who had accompanied state SP chief Naresh Uttam, said C N Singh was a Lok Sabha MP from Machhlishahr in 1999. "For the past a few days, he was taken ill and admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow, where he breathed his last on September 4. He was also an MLA from Pratapgarh in 1996," Yadav said. The party said MLA Manoj Pandey was on his way to Sitapur to meet Kamlesh Mishra's family but he was not allowed to visit the district. Kamlesh Mishra (68) was stabbed to death outside a temple in his village on Friday evening.