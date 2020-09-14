Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA open to help fund anti-corruption agency for sports

Creating a body like the World Anti-Doping Agency to address financial corruption, match-fixing and the influence of organized crime in sport has been talked about for more than a decade without a detailed proposal. “We at FIFA are ready to invest in it,” Infantino said, suggesting “maybe the creation of such an agency would help make sport safe in the decades to come.” As Infantino spoke at a United Nations event in Austria, the corruption trial was opening in Switzerland of three men, including Qatari soccer and television executive Nasser al-Khelaifi and former FIFA secretary general Jérôme Valcke.

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:48 IST
FIFA open to help fund anti-corruption agency for sports
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

FIFA would help fund a global agency to tackle corruption in sport, its president Gianni Infantino said Monday. Creating a body like the World Anti-Doping Agency to address financial corruption, match-fixing and the influence of organized crime in sport has been talked about for more than a decade without a detailed proposal.

"We at FIFA are ready to invest in it," Infantino said, suggesting "maybe the creation of such an agency would help make sport safe in the decades to come." As Infantino spoke at a United Nations event in Austria, the corruption trial was opening in Switzerland of three men, including Qatari soccer and television executive Nasser al-Khelaifi and former FIFA secretary general Jérôme Valcke. Their case arose from years-long American and Swiss investigations of suspected corruption in soccer that removed a generation of international leaders from office and helped lift Infantino to the FIFA presidency in 2016.

His funding pledge was made when signing a cooperation agreement between FIFA and the Vienna-based UN Office on Drugs and Crime, which connects international officials and programs. Speakers at the event included diplomats from Russia and Qatar, winners of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosting votes in 2010 that FIFA later asked Swiss federal prosecutors to investigate.

No convictions have been secured in Switzerland, though criminal proceedings are also open against Infantino's predecessor Sepp Blatter and former UEFA President Michel Platini for alleged mismanagement of FIFA funds not directly linked to World Cup bidding. They were questioned in the past two weeks. "Never again. Never again corruption in football," said Infantino, who is himself under investigation in Switzerland over meetings he had with then-attorney general Michael Lauber.

Lauber left office two weeks ago after being disciplined for failing to declare a June 2017 meeting with Infantino where he took no notes and misleading a subsequent internal investigation.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Flames name Ward head coach

The Calgary Flames removed the interim tag and named Geoff Ward as the teams 20th head coach on Monday. After taking over for Bill Peters on Nov. 29, Ward guided the Flames to a 25-15-3 finish and a berth in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs.Ca...

Manish Sisodia tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation. Sources said that over the past few days, he visited the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, m...

Organising Durga Puja this year big challenge, pandals should be kept open to allow ventilation: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said an advisory board set up by the state government has described organising Durga Puja festivities this year as a big challenge amid the COVID-19 crisis, and advocated erecting open ma...

Goa: MGP MLA requests Governor to convene 5-day Assembly session

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar on Monday requested the Governor of Goa Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to call a five-day assembly session of the state to discuss important issues including the 2020-21 state budget. I reques...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020