Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosnian Serb official jailed for war crimes dies of COVID-19

The hospital in the northern Bosnian town of Banja Luka said that Krajisnik died early Tuesday “from consequences of infection with the new coronavirus.” Krajisnik was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison by the UN Yugoslav war crimes tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, for persecuting and forcibly expelling non-Serbs during the 1992-95 war. He was released from a British prison in 2013 after serving two-thirds of the sentence.

PTI | Pale | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:07 IST
Bosnian Serb official jailed for war crimes dies of COVID-19

Momcilo Krajisnik, a former top wartime Bosnian Serb official who was convicted of war crimes by a UN court, has died after contracting the new coronavirus. He was 75. The hospital in the northern Bosnian town of Banja Luka said that Krajisnik died early Tuesday “from consequences of infection with the new coronavirus.” Krajisnik was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison by the UN Yugoslav war crimes tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, for persecuting and forcibly expelling non-Serbs during the 1992-95 war.

He was released from a British prison in 2013 after serving two-thirds of the sentence. Krajisnik served as the Bosnian Serb parliament speaker during the conflict that erupted after the breakup of the Yugoslav federation in the 1990s.

He was among the top Bosnian Serb leadership that led the effort to create a Serb self-styled state in parts of Bosnia and unite it with neighbouring Serbia. He was a close aide to Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, who was convicted by the Hague tribunal for genocide. Bosnian Serb forces took control of about one-third of the Bosnian territory, expelling Muslims and Croats from their homes and brutally killing thousands.

More than 100,000 people died before the war ended in a US-brokered peace agreement that created a Serb and a Muslim-Croat entity under a joint government. Many Serbs consider Krajisnik and other Bosnian Serb wartime officials as heroes despite the UN war crimes convictions against them.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately known. Krajisnik is survived by two sons and a daughter..

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricane Sally slows, gathering a deluge for the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally, a plodding storm with winds of 85 mph 137 kph, crept toward the northern Gulf Coast early Tuesday as forecasters warned of potentially deadly storm surges and flash floods with up to 2 feet .61 meters of rain and the possib...

China disrupted traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in Galwan Valley causing face-off conditions: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that China began disrupting the normal and traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in the Galwan Valley in May this year causing face-off conditions between the two Armies. From April, ...

Lego intensifies search for sustainable bricks

Danish toymaker Lego said on Tuesday it would invest 400 million over the next three years to step up efforts to produce its colourful bricks using sustainable materials instead of oil-based plastic. The investment will help Lego to reach a...

ANALYSIS-Crises pile up in Sudan as aid slows and prices soar

Saleha Adam had hoped things would get better after the ousting of Sudans veteran leader Omar al-Bashir, and that more food and aid might start flowing into her ramshackle camp on the outskirts of Khartoum.But a year and a half on, prices a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020