Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBC star Gary Lineker takes pay cut as broadcaster eyes headcount cuts

New BBC Director-General Tim Davie, who took over running the corporation at the start of the month, is seeking to redouble its commitment to impartiality while eyeing a headcount reduction against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis. Former England soccer player Lineker has attracted scrutiny from the broadcaster's critics for both his high pay package and his outspoken political views on social media.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:30 IST
BBC star Gary Lineker takes pay cut as broadcaster eyes headcount cuts

The BBC's highest paid broadcaster Gary Lineker has taken a pay-cut, the head of the publicy-funded British broadcaster said on Tuesday as he suggested the corporation might need to make more job cuts. New BBC Director-General Tim Davie, who took over running the corporation at the start of the month, is seeking to redouble its commitment to impartiality while eyeing a headcount reduction against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis.

Former England soccer player Lineker has attracted scrutiny from the broadcaster's critics for both his high pay package and his outspoken political views on social media. Davie said Lineker now understood the need to use social media impartially. "Gary Lineker has signed a new five-year contract with the BBC, and he has done so at a saving of nearly a quarter over his last contract," Davie told reporters, saying the deal represented the BBC's commitment to value and quality.

"Gary knows that he has responsibilities to the BBC, in terms of his use of social media." Lineker was paid between 1.75 million and 1,755 million pounds, the BBC's annual report in the financial year to March 31 showed on Tuesday, its highest paid employee.

He has previously criticised the government, especially its approach to Brexit, on Twitter, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined other critics from in his party in questioning whether the BBC should still be funded through a licence fee levied on Britain’s television-watching households. Davie has said that staff should not air political views on social media, and on Tuesday said new guidelines on social media would be published in the coming weeks.

Lineker's paycut comes as the organisation's bosses also seek to cut headcount among senior management. The number of senior managers earning over 150,000 pounds rose to over 100, the BBC's annual report showed, and BBC Chairman David Clementi said that the coronavirus crisis meant that the broadcaster had to save an extra 125 million pounds ($161.31 million).

($1 = 0.7749 pounds)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

NABARD gives in-principle sanction for Rs 1,568 cr worth of proposals under Agri Infra Fund

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development NABARD has given in-principle sanction for Rs 1,568 crore worth of proposals received from agri-credit societies in 22 states under the recently launched Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastru...

Chandigarh University bags Overall Diamond Rating in the prestigious QS I-Gauge 2020 Indian Universities Rating

Chandigarh India, September 15 ANIPRNewswire QS I-Gauge Rating agency has released the 2020 version of the prestigious ratings of Indias top and elite Universities and Institutions. Chandigarh University Gharuan has managed to barge in Top ...

Explosive device hits British diplomatic vehicle in Baghdad, no injuries - embassy

A British diplomatic vehicle was hit by an explosive device on Tuesday on the airport road in Baghdad but no one was injured, the British Embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad said.We can confirm that one British Embassy Baghdad vehicle was ...

Flipkart increases focus on business customers ahead of festive season

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart said on Tuesday it is strengthening its focus on business customers by enabling them to get their Goods and Service Tax Identification Number GSTIN on their invoices, thereby allowing them to claim input tax ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020