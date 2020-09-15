Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Spanish bill aims to outlaw glorification of Franco era

The so-called 'Law on Democratic Memory' has been a key electoral promise of Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez, who last year completed during his first short term as prime minister the exhumation and relocation of Franco's remains from a public mausoleum. Sánchez is now in a left-wing coalition with the far-left United We Can (Unidas Podemos) party, and his Cabinet on Tuesday approved the new bill's draft.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:46 IST
New Spanish bill aims to outlaw glorification of Franco era

The Spanish government is proposing a new bill that would ban a foundation promoting the legacy of Gen Francisco Franco as well as offer reparations to the victims of the late dictator, among other long-standing unresolved issues from the country's recent past. The so-called 'Law on Democratic Memory' has been a key electoral promise of Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez, who last year completed during his first short term as prime minister the exhumation and relocation of Franco's remains from a public mausoleum.

Sánchez is now in a left-wing coalition with the far-left United We Can (Unidas Podemos) party, and his Cabinet on Tuesday approved the new bill's draft. It builds on an existing law from 2007 that relatives of victims of the 1936-39 Civil War and the ensuing dictatorship regarded as insufficient. It could take months for the draft to be tweaked and the law to go through various layers of parliamentary approval.

One of the most controversial aspects will be the prohibition of organisations that benefit from public funding or tax cuts while defending Francoism. Juan Chicharro, president of the Francisco Franco Foundation, said the government was trying to “divert attention from real problems,” with a bill that he regards as “totalitarian” and “distorting of history.” “It's no longer an issue about whether our foundation gets banned or not, it's about defending freedom,” said Chicharro, whose foundation was founded in 1976 by Franco's sympathizers upon his death. “Doesn't the Spanish Constitution allow us to think freely?” Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo, who has been the main force behind the bill, said last week that providing dignity for Franco's victims was “very, very important.” Those foundations, she said, “are precisely the contrary to the entrenchment and deepening of the democracy we are at the moment.” More than 500,000 people died in the war between rebel nationalist forces led by Franco and defenders of a short-lived Spanish republic. Franco declared victory on April 1, 1939, and ruled with an iron fist until his death in 1975. More than 110,000 victims from the war and his dictatorship remain unidentified.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Pjanic delighted to play alongside Messi at Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic is looking forward to playing with want-away Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, the midfielder said as he was finally presented on Tuesday following his move from Juventus. The Bosnian was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus an...

SBI extends OTP-based ATM withdrawal facility round the clock

The countrys largest lender State Bank of India will make OTP-based cash withdrawal facility operational round the clock at its ATMs for transactions of Rs 10,000 and above from September 18. In January this year, the lender had introduced ...

More than 50 prisoners starve to death in east Congo prison

By Erikas Mwisi Kambale BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 15 Reuters - F ifty-two inmates at a prison in the northeastern Congo city of Bunia have starved to death this year because of insufficient government funding, the United Nati...

Infosys to announce Q2 results on Oct 14

Indias second largest software services firm Infosys on Tuesday said it will announce its financial results for the July-September quarter on October 14. ...a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Tuesday and Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020