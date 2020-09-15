Jaishankar greets people of El Salvador, Guatemala on Independence Day, Costa Rica on National Day
"Convey my best wishes to FM @PedroBroloGT and the Government and people of Guatemala on 199 years of their Independence.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:57 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday greeted the people of El Salvador and Guatemala on their Independence Day and Costa Rica on their National Day. Jaishankar, in a series of tweets, wished the countries and said he looks forward to enhancing relations with them.
"Greetings to FM Rodolfo Solano @CRcancilleria and the Government and people of Costa Rica on their National Day. Look forward to working together to further strengthen our cooperation," he tweeted. The external affairs minister also extended his greetings to the people of El Salvador and Guatemala on their Independence Day.
"Congratulate FM @CancillerAleHT and the Government and people of El Salvador as they celebrate their Independence Day. Confident that our ties will continue to deepen," Jaishankar tweeted. "Convey my best wishes to FM @PedroBroloGT and the Government and people of Guatemala on 199 years of their Independence. Will continue to work on enhancing our relations," he said in another tweet.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- Guatemala
- Costa Rica
- El Salvador
ALSO READ
India making a lot of regional investment but needs to do more: Jaishankar
India's growth has to be a lifting tide for entire region: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
We need to invest in neighbourhood; we need to build more connectivity projects and we are doing it: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
US visa policy that supports Indian talent is 'win-win' for both: Jaishankar
Important for India and China to reach some kind of equilibrium: Jaishankar