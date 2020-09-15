Irish government to self-isolate after health minister falls ill

Ireland's parliament has been suspended for a week and cabinet ministers have been told to self-isolate after Health Minister Stephen Donnelly fell ill, the speaker of parliament said on Tuesday.

"Arising out of events today, the cabinet must now self- isolate, therefore the possibility of proceeding with business does not arise and the house stands adjourned until Tuesday next or until I am directed (by the prime minister)", the speaker of the lower house, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, told parliament.

State broadcaster RTE reported that Donnelly had requested a COVID-19 test on Tuesday afternoon. His office did not immediately resond to a request for comment.