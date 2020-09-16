Nigeria: PDP lauds President Buhari over security deployment for governorship election

President Muhammadu Buhari has been lauded by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo for the deployment of adequate security for the governorship election in the state on Saturday, according to a news report by Today.

This is contained in a statement by Chris Nehikhare, State Publicity Secretary of the party, in Benin on behalf of the State PDP Campaign Council.

Nehikhare said that efforts so far put in place by the Buhari-led government to ensure the security and safety of Edo people before, during, and after the election, deserved commendation.

According to Nehikhare, with the massive deployment of men of the Nigeria Police Force, the Military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), and other security agencies to Edo to supervise Saturday's election, the party is confident that the election will be crisis-free.

He noted that Buhari's commitment to the safety and security of voters in the state would bolster confidence among voters and would ultimately impact positively on voters' turnout.

The PDP's spokesman urged voters in the state to come out on election day to elect credible leaders for the state.