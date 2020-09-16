New Japanese PM Suga names cabinet, many carried over from predecessor

New Japanese PM Suga names cabinet, many carried over from predecessorReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-09-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 12:27 IST
New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday named his new cabinet, with roughly half of the ministers carried over from those of predecessor Shinzo Abe in line with his pledge to continue Abe's policies.
Taro Aso remained in his position as a finance minister and Toshimitsu Motegi kept his job as foreign minister. Among new cabinet members was Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, Abe's younger brother.
New Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announced the lineup at a news conference.
ALSO READ
Two Mauritians killed in accident near site of Japanese ship oil spill
Japanese coastguard finds second survivor from capsized cattle ship
Typhoon lashes South Korea after battering Japanese islands
Japanese bank MUFG takes on lease 30,000sqft space at BKC from Adani Realty
Typhoon lashes South Korea after battering Japanese islands