Manmohan Singh, Chidambaram seek leave of absence from RS on health grounds

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram are among over a dozen Rajya Sabha MPs who have sought leave of absence from the current monsoon session on medical grounds, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:56 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram are among over a dozen Rajya Sabha MPs who have sought leave of absence from the current monsoon session on medical grounds, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday. Naidu informed the House that he had received letters from Singh and 13 other MPs seeking leave of absence on medical grounds.

Besides Singh and Chidambaram, the others who have sought leave of absence include PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, A Navaneethakrishnan of AIADMK and YSR Congress leader and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's aide Parimal Nathwani. Others include nominated member Narendra Jadav, Hishey Lachungpa (Sikkim Democratic Front), Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Sushil Kumar Gupta (AAP), V Lakshmikantha Rao (TRS), Mahendra Prasad (JD-U), KG Kenye (Naga People's Front) and Banda Prakash (TRS).

"All Members except Narendra Jadhav, Banda Prakash and Navaneethakrishnan have sought Leave of Absence for the entire 252nd Session," Naidu said. While Jadhav has sought leave of absence from September 15 to October 1, Prakash would be absent from the House from September 14 to 26. Navaneethakrishnan will not attend the House proceedings from September 14 to 24.

The House allowed all the 14 MPs leave of absence.

