Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kumaraswamy seeks reconstitution of committee to study ancient Indian culture

In a series of tweets, the former Karnataka chief minister also said the panel did not include any woman member. Noting that the committee was fully packed with north Indians, he also expressed doubts about the objectiveness of the proposed study and alleged "it is full of those who appear to be having prejudices" over culture, history and heritage.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-09-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 17:51 IST
Kumaraswamy seeks reconstitution of committee to study ancient Indian culture

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday demanded that the Centre reconstitute the 16-member expert committee set up to study the country's culture for the past 12,000 years as he expressed strong reservation that it does not have South Indians who know the Dravidian culture. In a series of tweets, the former Karnataka chief minister also said the panel did not include any woman member.

Noting that the committee was fully packed with north Indians, he also expressed doubts about the objectiveness of the proposed study and alleged "it is full of those who appear to be having prejudices" over culture, history and heritage. "The Centre has constituted a 16-member expert committee to study Indian culture for the past 12,000 years. It is very unfortunate that the expert committee does not have any Kannadigas or South Indians who know the Dravidian culture.

The committee does not even have a woman member," Kumaraswamy tweeted. Questioning whether it is possible to conduct a fair and unbiased study of Karnatakas culture and heritage without having Kannadiga representatives in the committee, he asked, how can it be thought of studying the history and culture of the entire country by keeping South Indians out.

The expert committee has been formed by the Union Ministry of Culture for conducting a study on the origin and evolution of Indian culture dating back to around 12,000 years ago. The 16-member committee has among others K N Dikshit, Chairman, Indian Archaeological Society, New Delhi and former Joint Director General, Archaeological Survey of India as its members.

"There are doubts about the objectiveness of the proposed study as the committee is full of those who appear to be having prejudices over culture, history and heritage besides being fully occupied by north Indians. There is a dire need to reconstitute the study committee," he added. Kumaraswamy has recently came out against alleged Hindi imposition and discrimination against the people of other languages, especially from the south.

Terming 'Hindi Diwas' celebration as an "underhand method" to impose the language on people speaking other languages, he had on Monday demanded its cancellation. The JD(S) leader had recently asked as to how much more people of other languages including Kannada have to "sacrifice" in this country for not knowing Hindi.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Kingpin of banned cough syrup smuggling racket arrested from Kolkata

The kingpin of an international smuggling racket dealing in banned cough syrup was arrested from Kolkata by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB, an official said on Wednesday. Santu Saha 45, a resident of South Dinajpur district of West Bengal...

Belarusian leader says he asked Putin for armaments at meeting - Belta

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply Belarus with several types of weapon, the Belta state news agency reported. Lukashenko, who faces mass protests at home followi...

Kannada actor-couple Diganth, Aindrita quizzed by police in drugs case

Actor-couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray were questioned for four hours on Wednesday by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry. The two, who were summoned by the CCB, will be asked to a...

France regrets that Lebanese govt not yet formed but says there is still time

France said on Wednesday it regretted the fact that Lebanese politicians had failed to form a government two weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron set a Sept. 15 deadline, but that it was still not too late, a presidency official sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020