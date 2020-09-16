Left Menu
EC not to extend postal ballot facility to voters above 65 in Bihar polls, bye-elections: Govt

"Subsequently, the Election Commission has announced that it has decided not to issue Notification under section 60(c) of the said Act to extend the facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 years of age in General Assembly Elections in Bihar and bye-elections due in the near future in view of constraints of logistics, manpower and safety protocols of COVID-19," Prasad said. He was asked whether the government has reduced the age limit for senior citizens, who can opt for postal ballots in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, following the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission has decided not to extend the facility of postal ballots to voters above 65 years of age in the Bihar polls and various other bye-elections, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said the decision has been taken in view of the constraints related to logistics, manpower and safety protocols for COVID-19.

"Subsequently, the Election Commission has announced that it has decided not to issue Notification under section 60(c) of the said Act to extend the facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 years of age in General Assembly Elections in Bihar and bye-elections due in the near future in view of constraints of logistics, manpower and safety protocols of COVID-19," Prasad said.

He was asked whether the government has reduced the age limit for senior citizens, who can opt for postal ballots in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, following the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

