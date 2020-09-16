Kerala govt to issue ordinance extending voting time for local body polls

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to bring an ordinance to extend the voting time for the upcoming local body elections and also to provide postal ballot facility to COVID-19 patients. It decided to introduce necessary amendments to the state Panchayati Raj Act for the local body elections, likely to be conducted by mid-October.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to extend the voting time from 7 AM to 6 PM instead of 5 PM, an official release said. "The state government has decided to extend the voting time by one hour and will recommend the Governor to issue an ordinance in this regard. Those who are affected with COVID-19 and those under quarantine will have the opportunity to avail the postal vote facility," it said.

The cabinet also decided to re-promulgate at least 23 ordinances which had lapsed.