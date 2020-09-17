Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP, UP Chief Ministers extend greetings to PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 08:52 IST
MP, UP Chief Ministers extend greetings to PM Modi on his 70th birthday
UP CM Yogi Adityanath and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File images). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. "The one who puts service to the nation and people's welfare at priority, who is a 'Karmayogi' and who works relentlessly for nation-building, the true servant of Mother India -- heartiest congratulation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his birthday," Chouhan said on Twitter (roughly translated from Hindi).

While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, "Prime Minister Narendra Modiji who fulfilled the concept from Antyodaya to 'Rashtrodaya', congratulations on your birthday. With the blessings of Lord Rama, You bring pride to Mother India by furthering the goal of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Best India)." Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 today.

The BJP has organised a "Seva Saptah" from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the Prime Minister's birthday. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi greets PM Modi on his birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday. The prime minister turned 70.Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday, Gandhi said in a tweet. The former Congress chief is accompanying his ...

Nigeria: Poultry Association members calls CBN to fix 3 percent interest rates on loans

Members of the Poultry Association of Nigeria PAN have called the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN to fix the interest rates on loans to the sector to a maximum of three percent, according to a news report by The Guardian.The association, involv...

Indian man sentenced to life in UK for killing ex-partner in anger

A 23-year-old Indian-origin man who stopped a police officer in the street and made comments implicating himself in an attack on his estranged partner has been sentenced to life imprisonment for her brutal murder by a UK court. Jigukumar So...

South Sudan: Progress on peace agreement ‘limps along’, UN envoy tells Security Council

David Shearer, head of the UN Mission in South Sudan UNMISS, updated ambassadors on the countrys ongoing political and security situations, which are unfolding amid the COVID-19 pandemic and an upturn in inter-communal violence in Jonglei a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020