Rahul Gandhi greets PM Modi on his birthday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday. The prime minister turned 70. "Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," Gandhi said in a tweet. The former Congress chief is accompanying his mother Sonia Gandhi during her trip to the US for a routine medical check-up.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday. The prime minister turned 70.
"Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," Gandhi said in a tweet. The former Congress chief is accompanying his mother Sonia Gandhi during her trip to the US for a routine medical check-up.
