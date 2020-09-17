Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi greets PM Modi on his birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday. The prime minister turned 70. "Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," Gandhi said in a tweet. The former Congress chief is accompanying his mother Sonia Gandhi during her trip to the US for a routine medical check-up.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 09:35 IST
Rahul Gandhi greets PM Modi on his birthday
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday. The prime minister turned 70.

"Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," Gandhi said in a tweet. The former Congress chief is accompanying his mother Sonia Gandhi during her trip to the US for a routine medical check-up.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Walmart announces two new grants to help India's smallholder farmers

The Walmart Foundation on Thursday announced two new grants as part of a commitment made in September 2018 to invest 25 million dollars about Rs 180 crore over five years in improving farmer livelihoods in India. The new funding which total...

South Korea donates one lakh masks to TVS Motor Company

Chennai Tamil Nadu India September 17 ANINewsVoir Social welfare corporation Anguk Zen Center in South Korea, headed by the Venerable Abbot, Subul Sunim, in an exceptional gesture of humanitarian support and solidarity between the two natio...

Fiers fuels Athletics past Rockies

Mike Fiers tossed six strong innings and Tommy La Stella and Jake Lamb had two hits apiece to pace the Oakland Athletics to a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in Denver. Lamb also drove in a run and Liam Hendriks picked up...

People News Roundup: Madonna to direct and co-write a movie about her life; Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speech and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speechKim Kardashian West is joining other celebrities to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday, in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020