Mamata greets Modi on birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday. Banerjee, a strong critic of the prime minister, wished him a healthy and successful year.

"My greetings to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji on his 70th Birthday. I wish him a healthy and successful year ahead," she tweeted. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh planted saplings on the sprawling Raj Bhawan complex grounds to mark the prime minister's birthday.

They planted saplings of jamun, pomegranate and litchi. The BJP's West Bengal unit organised blood donation camps at several places in West Bengal, including Lake Town, Jackson Lane and B K Pal Avenue in Kolkata, Bishnupur in Bankura district, Agradwip in Purba Bardhaman and Siliguri, a party spokesman said.

The West Bengal Chhatra Parishad, the students' wing of the Congress, marked the day as 'National Unemployment Day'. It set up tea and pakoda stalls at College Street in front of the Calcutta University campus, Chhatra Parishad general secretary Md Salim said, alleging that employment opportunities in both government and private sector in the country have shrunken to abysmal levels during Modi's government.