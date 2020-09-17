Left Menu
Development News Edition

Time for opposition to join hands with Govt to battle COVID-19: BJP leader

Almost all countries resorted to lockdown as the pandemic was unprecedented since 1918's Spanish flu, he said and added that under the present situation, lockdowns are necessary tools in the tool kits of governments till vaccines are developed. He said it is a tough choice between "life and livelihood" and credited the government for minimising economic contraction by taking a slew of steps to help revive different sectors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:07 IST
Time for opposition to join hands with Govt to battle COVID-19: BJP leader
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The opposition should join hands with the government to battle the "unprecedented" COVID-19 crisis that has brought the globe to its knees rather than indulging in "petty criticism and blatant sarcasm", BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Participating in a discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken by the Government, he said "Some are now questioning lockdown...this wisdom of hindsight is easy to develop but early interventions were crucial," and termed the lockdown "unambiguously" necessary. Almost all countries resorted to lockdown as the pandemic was unprecedented since 1918's Spanish flu, he said and added that under the present situation, lockdowns are necessary tools in the tool kits of governments till vaccines are developed.

He said it is a tough choice between "life and livelihood" and credited the government for minimizing economic contraction by taking a slew of steps to help revive different sectors. Chandrasekhar said Congress President Sonia Gandhi in April said the lockdown was necessary but not well planned and added that to date the opposition has not come out with a better plan. The BJP leader said the US and other countries and agencies have openly praised India's response to the virus. "When 60 percent of the economy was shut down for eight weeks, the economy could have contracted 40 percent, but it contracted only 23.9 percent because of steps taken by the government. That's good news...85 percent recovery of the economy to pre-COVID levels was done in June," said Chandrasekhar.

Pointing out that 65 percent of global trade was impacted and economies jolted worldwide, he said in India the government took measures to strengthened pillars of the economy including manufacturing and exports besides extending moratoriums on loan installments and fiscal stimulus for various sectors. "Soft landing of the economy ensured minimum damage," he asserted. "If there is an economic loss in States due to floods and natural calamities, the Centre steps in. But this is a loss for the whole country," he said.

Chandrasekhar also said that India will step up to fill the void created by the world's distrust of China during the pandemic. Criticizing China and questioning the origin of the virus, he also cited a recent report of a Chinese doctor that claimed that the origin of the virus was in a lab instead of a Wuhan market.

Lauding the Narendra Modi government's "calibrated medium-term" approach to rescue the economy, he asked what would have happened to state revenues if there was no GST today. "I would respectfully submit ... this government's approach to the economic crisis is not to get headlines" like rash fiscal measures during 2008 but to boost growth, he said.

He also appreciated the contribution of corona warriors including the role of brave men and women from the armed forces in tackling the pandemic. KR Suresh Reddy (TRS) asked what support the government was extending to Indian companies to scale up production besides funding patterns to help support firms come up with vaccines.

He also asked whether the government has supported corona warriors through bonuses or incentives in their salaries. M Thambidurai (AIADMK) stressed the need for better coordination between the Centre and the states. He also demanded allocation of Rs 9,000 crore to Tamil Nadu for tackling COVID.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

DIAL opens general aviation terminal for private jets

Delhi International Airport Ltd DIAL on Thursday announced the launch of Indias first exclusive general aviation terminal facility for private jets at Indira Gandhi International Airport IGIA. With the facility, Delhi Airport marks a milest...

African Energy Chamber to launch book on post-COVID-19 energy roadmap

The African Energy Chamber will launch the book African Energy Road to Recovery How the African energy industry can reshape itself for a post-COVID comeback in December The book will contain data, insight, analysis and interviews, and will ...

Amarinder Singh thanks Gardkari for road project in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday thanked Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for accepting the states proposal to approve the 72-km stretch of the Beas-Mehta-Batala-Dera Baba Nanak road project under...

New law to protect Thai fishermen seen boosting child labour

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Teenagers could work as unpaid interns on Thai fishing vessels in a proposed change to the law that activists fear will encourage child labour.An amendment to a ministeri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020