Time for opposition to join hands with Govt to battle COVID-19: BJP leader

The opposition should join hands with the government to battle the "unprecedented" COVID-19 crisis that has brought the globe to its knees rather than indulging in "petty criticism and blatant sarcasm", BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Participating in a discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken by the Government, he said "Some are now questioning lockdown...this wisdom of hindsight is easy to develop but early interventions were crucial," and termed the lockdown "unambiguously" necessary. Almost all countries resorted to lockdown as the pandemic was unprecedented since 1918's Spanish flu, he said and added that under the present situation, lockdowns are necessary tools in the tool kits of governments till vaccines are developed.

He said it is a tough choice between "life and livelihood" and credited the government for minimizing economic contraction by taking a slew of steps to help revive different sectors. Chandrasekhar said Congress President Sonia Gandhi in April said the lockdown was necessary but not well planned and added that to date the opposition has not come out with a better plan. The BJP leader said the US and other countries and agencies have openly praised India's response to the virus. "When 60 percent of the economy was shut down for eight weeks, the economy could have contracted 40 percent, but it contracted only 23.9 percent because of steps taken by the government. That's good news...85 percent recovery of the economy to pre-COVID levels was done in June," said Chandrasekhar.

Pointing out that 65 percent of global trade was impacted and economies jolted worldwide, he said in India the government took measures to strengthened pillars of the economy including manufacturing and exports besides extending moratoriums on loan installments and fiscal stimulus for various sectors. "Soft landing of the economy ensured minimum damage," he asserted. "If there is an economic loss in States due to floods and natural calamities, the Centre steps in. But this is a loss for the whole country," he said.

Chandrasekhar also said that India will step up to fill the void created by the world's distrust of China during the pandemic. Criticizing China and questioning the origin of the virus, he also cited a recent report of a Chinese doctor that claimed that the origin of the virus was in a lab instead of a Wuhan market.

Lauding the Narendra Modi government's "calibrated medium-term" approach to rescue the economy, he asked what would have happened to state revenues if there was no GST today. "I would respectfully submit ... this government's approach to the economic crisis is not to get headlines" like rash fiscal measures during 2008 but to boost growth, he said.

He also appreciated the contribution of corona warriors including the role of brave men and women from the armed forces in tackling the pandemic. KR Suresh Reddy (TRS) asked what support the government was extending to Indian companies to scale up production besides funding patterns to help support firms come up with vaccines.

He also asked whether the government has supported corona warriors through bonuses or incentives in their salaries. M Thambidurai (AIADMK) stressed the need for better coordination between the Centre and the states. He also demanded allocation of Rs 9,000 crore to Tamil Nadu for tackling COVID.