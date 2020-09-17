Karnataka CM arrives in Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion

Left Menu
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa arrived in the national capital on Thursday to discuss cabinet expansion in the state with the BJP top brass. During his two-day visit, the chief minister is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J P Nadda as well as Union Ministers to discuss the state's issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa arrived in the national capital on Thursday to discuss cabinet expansion in the state with the BJP top brass. During his two-day visit, the chief minister is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J P Nadda as well as Union Ministers to discuss the state's issues. "I have come to Delhi to discuss with several Union Ministers about developmental works of the state. At the same time, I will also discuss the cabinet expansion with the party leaders to ascertain their views," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

He is likely to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, and Modi, Nadda and other Union Ministers on Friday. The chief minister's son and BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra is accompanying him. Yediyurappa is under pressure to expand Karnataka's cabinet at the earliest to appease disgruntled legislators although he is not keen to make any such changes right now.

