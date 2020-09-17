Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unlike Akalis, Cong MPs know party's stand over farm bills: Pb Cong leaders

"Why would they need new directions, given that there had been no change in Amarinder's or the Congress' stand on the issue, unlike SAD's Sukhbir Badal?" a Congress leader said. They pointed out that it was the SAD, along with the BJP, which had refused to reject the ordinances during the all-party meet convened by the chief minister, and had subsequently stayed away from the Vidhan Sabha session to avoid voting for the resolution against the same.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:10 IST
Unlike Akalis, Cong MPs know party's stand over farm bills: Pb Cong leaders

A group of Punjab Congress leaders on Thursday said their party was totally in unison over the farm bills, and did not need a whip to vote against the Centre's "reprehensible bid to destroy" the agriculture.  They were reacting to the statement of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema who had said that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had led a delegation to submit a memorandum to the governor on the issue instead of directing his MPs to express solidarity with the farming community by voting against the agri ordinances. "The Congress MPs have been fighting against these dangerous anti-Punjab ordinances from the outset and knew which way to vote, unlike those of the SAD, whose MPs were totally lost due to the total lack of clarity or direction from their leadership, which has been changing its stance on key issues to suit their personal interests," Congress MP Manish Tiwari said. He was joined by Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, and cabinet ministers Manpreet Badal, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

The Congress MPs, not just from Punjab but around the country, had voted against the bills, which the BJP-led NDA succeeded in passing through brute majority in the House by voice vote, they said in a statement. The Congress members of Parliament already had clear directions from the party leadership, including Amarinder Singh as well as the high command in Delhi, on the party's stand on the ordinances, which the Akalis openly and clearly supported at the time of their introduction, they said. "Why would they need new directions, given that there had been no change in Amarinder's or the Congress' stand on the issue, unlike SAD's Sukhbir Badal?" a Congress leader said.

They pointed out that it was the SAD, along with the BJP, which had refused to reject the ordinances during the all-party meet convened by the chief minister, and had subsequently stayed away from the Vidhan Sabha session to avoid voting for the resolution against the same. The sudden "U-turn" by SAD president Sukhbir Badal? over the farm ordinances thereafter naturally left the Akali MPs at a loss to figure out what their party's stand was necessitating a whip to vote against the Bills in Parliament, the Congress leaders added. Notably, the SAD on Wednesday had issued a whip to its members in Rajya Sabha, asking them to oppose the Centre's farm-related legislations in the House.  PTI CHS VSD KJ

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

UST Global CEO Krishna Sudheendra named by Glassdoor among Highest Rated Chief Executive Officers During the COVID-19 Times

Survey highlights Chief Executive Officers who have stepped up to the plate to ensure the well-being and success of their employees amid the pandemic BENGALURU, India, Sept. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- UST Global, a leading digital transformatio...

Skoda launches automatic version of Rapid

European car maker Skoda on Thursday launched the automatic transmission version of its TSI-powered Rapid at a starting price of Rs 9.49 lakh ex-showroom ahead of the festival season. Skoda India had rolled out Rapid with TSI in manual vers...

DMRC suffered loss of Rs 1,609 cr due to closure of metro services: Govt

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC suffered a loss of around Rs 1,609 crore due to the closure of metro services given the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Lok Sabha on Thursday. Delhi M...

Army chief in Srinagar to review security situation, to visit forward locations

Against the backdrop of rising incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Srinagar to review the ongoing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. During the visit, the Army Chief woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020