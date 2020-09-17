Left Menu
PDP MP demands release of political leaders under detention in J-K

He also said that mainstream political leaders fear of being arrested in raising public issues. In his Zero Hour mention, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil raised the issue of increase in the death rate of Asiatic Lions due to use of radio collars.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:09 IST
Rajya Sabha MP and PDP leader Mir Mohammad Fayaz on Thursday demanded release of all detained political leaders and workers, including his party's chief Mehbooba Mufti, saying they are under detention in Jammu and Kashmir for over one year. Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Upper House of Parliament, Fayaz said Article 370 was abrogated on August 5 last year and thousands, including political leaders, were arrested on the same night.

"...a year has passed. Still many leaders are detained under the PSA (Public Safety Act) or under house arrest," he said. Mufti, a former chief minister and three-time Member of Parliament, has been booked under the PSA alleging she is a "threat" to the country, Fayaz said.

He further said while many have been released, still hundreds are under detention. "Those who have been arrested should be released," the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MP demanded. He also said that mainstream political leaders fear of being arrested in raising public issues.

In his Zero Hour mention, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil raised the issue of increase in the death rate of Asiatic Lions due to use of radio collars. He said radio collars have been put on Gir lions in an unscientific way and death rate of lions rose due to it. Alleging that lives of 25 per cent lions were put in danger, he said experts are of the view that the collar should be removed from lions. Congress leader Amee Yajnik stressed on the need for upgrading medical services infrastructure for non-communicable diseases.

Meanwhile, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that in this special session because of the extraordinary situation, there is nothing like a maiden speech for new members. "They will be given an opportunity in the regular session next time. There are many new members who will be speaking. They are more than 42," he said. Observing that some of the members were not wearing face masks properly, he asked the members to keep the mask on as long as they are in the House. "If there is some problem, you (members) can just go out for a while and then come back again," the chairman said..

