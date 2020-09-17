Lebanese prime minister-designate agrees to hold more talks on new cabinet

Lebanese prime minister-designate agrees to hold more talks on new cabinetReuters | Beirut | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:15 IST
Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said he had agreed with President Michel Aoun on Thursday to give more time for talks on forming a new government after efforts to appoint a cabinet to lift the nation out of crisis faltered.
After a meeting at the presidential palace, Adib said he knew there was no time to waste and hoped all sides would cooperate. "We hope it will go well," he told reporters.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mustapha Adib
- Michel Aoun
- Lebanon
- COVID-19