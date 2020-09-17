Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar govt working on Raghuvansh Prasad Singh s suggestions : Min

Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Thursday said that the department has decided to start work on issues raised by former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in his letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a couple of days before his death.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:12 IST
Bihar govt working on Raghuvansh Prasad Singh s suggestions : Min
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Thursday said that the department has decided to start work on issues raised by former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in his letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a couple of days before his death. In a letter addressed to Satya Prakash Singh, the former union minister's son, Jha said the issues raised by the late leader from his hospital bed were examples of his commitment to the people of Vaishali, his constituency.

Singh, who died after a prolonged illness at AIIMS, New Delhi on September 13, 2020, had written to Kumar on September 10 urging him for amendment to MNREGA, bringing Lord Buddhas begging bowl from Kabul to Vaishali, hoisting the tricolor at Vaishali, the worlds first republic, constructing small bridges over Gandak canal in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali district. "The chief minister has asked me to take immediate action in this regard, he said adding the water resources department has taken in-principle decisions on a number of suggestions made by Singh.

These include construction of a single lane road bridge on Vaishali branch canal in Sahebganj block of Muzaffarpur, construction of a sluice gate over Malmala canal in Mahnar block of Vaishali district and construction of a road till the bridge over the canal at Dhamaun village of Samastipur district, he said. Kumar told newsmen in the assembly premises, where Singhs body was brought for paying last respects on September 13, that the government has started acting on issues raised by the late leader.

Some issues raised by him fall in the ambit of the Centre and the state government has referred them to the union government for appropriate action, Kumar said. Singh had resigned from the RJD on September 10 after remaining loyal to RJD for more than three decades since the party's inception as he was reportedly unhappy over the induction of alleged mafia don and former LJP MP from Vaishali Rama Singh into it.

He was also reportedly unhappy with the style of functioning of Prasad's heir apparent Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. Speculations are rife that he had done this influenced by Satya Prakash Singh, who is said to have given up his corporate job to join politics.

The JD(U) is said to have been mooting a legislative council berth for him since before Singh's death.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

India crosses 6 crore mark in COVID-19 testing; 11,36,613 samples tested in single day: ICMR

India has crossed the six crore mark in conducting tests for detection of COVID-19, with 6,05,65,728 samples having been examined till September 16, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Thursday. As on August 28, India had tested ...

NIA questions Ker Minister Jaleel for over 8 hours; No need

Kerala Minister K T Jaleel was questioned for over eight hours on Thursday by the NIA probing the terror angle in the gold smuggling case, prompting the opposition to intensify protests demanding his resignation, but Chief Minister Pinarayi...

Harsimrat's resignation a gimmick to fool farmers: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday called the resignation of Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal over the farm bills introduced by the Centre in Parliament as nothing more than a gimmick. The minister quit the Narendra Modi g...

France to implement extra COVID measures in two new cities

France is to implement extra measures to curb the COVID-19 epidemic in the cities of Lyon and Nice, the health minister said, adding to the three other regions deemed as virus red zones where additional measures are already in place. The mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020