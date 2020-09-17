Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harsimrat Badal resigns to register protest against three agriculture-related bills

Displaying her opposition to the three agriculture-related bills, SAD leader and Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the union cabinet on Thursday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:32 IST
Harsimrat Badal resigns to register protest against three agriculture-related bills
Harsimrat Kaur Badal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Displaying her opposition to the three agriculture-related bills, SAD leader and Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the union cabinet on Thursday evening. SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal had earlier said that his wife will resign over three farmers bills brought in the parliament by the government. The bills are aimed at replacing ordinances.

Sources in the government said that as politics in Punjab is agriculture dominated and revolves around the agri-economy, SAD was under pressure to take an anti-government stand on the bill. Punjab will go to the polls in about one-and-half-years. Badal, who was speaking during the debate on two bills - Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce ( Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, apparently wanted to say on record that Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign. However, the Chair called the next speaker before he could do so.

Sukhbir Singh Badal had also opposed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) bill. Harsimrat Kaur Badal said in her tweet that she had resigned "in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation".

A BJP leader said SAD was under pressure to vote against the bill. "The party has been a long-time ally of BJP in Punjab. We had strained relations at times but never drifted apart," the leader said.

Congress MP Ravneet Bittu, earlier in the day, had challenged Harsimrat Kaur Badal to resign from the ministerial berth if the party was concerned about farmers. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 is aimed at developing a national framework for farming agreements to empower farmers through networking with agri- business firms, exporters and retailers.

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce ( Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to give farmers choice to sell their produce at competitive prices anywhere. The Essential Commodities ( Amendment) Bill , 2020, had earlier been passed by the House.

Congress had been in favour of a division and the party had asked its MPs to be present in the House. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer says Assange charged under broad, contentious US law

An American constitutional law expert said Thursday that the United States indicted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange under an extraordinarily broad spying law that has been used in the past for politically motivated prosecutions. Speaking d...

China suffered 'far fewer' casualties than India in June clash - Global Times editor

China suffered far fewer than the 20 deaths incurred by Indias military in a clash on their border in the Himalayas in June, the Global Times editor-in-chief said in a tweet, contradicting a claim made by Indias defence minister. No Chinese...

Indian cabinet minister quits over farm legislation

Indias minister for food processing resigned on Thursday over her opposition to planned laws to allow farmers to sell produce directly to bulk buyers and make contract farming easier, saying the legislation will hurt millions of the country...

Ex-JPMorgan trader sentenced to prison for currency rigging

A former JPMorgan Chase Co foreign exchange trader was sentenced on Thursday to eight months in prison, following his Nov. 2019 conviction for conspiring with traders at other banks to rig currency trades.Akshay Aiyer, 37, was also sentenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020