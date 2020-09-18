Left Menu
Speaker asks govt to tell him in advance if any minister remains absent for tabling papers

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday to inform him in advance if a Union minister remains absent, despite his or her name being mentioned in the agenda for tabling papers in the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday to inform him in advance if a Union minister remains absent, despite his or her name being mentioned in the agenda for tabling papers in the House. The directive came after the speaker called Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli's name for tabling certain papers in the House.

As Teli was not present, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal tabled the papers in the House on his behalf. The speaker told the parliamentary affairs minister that there was a similar situation on Thursday too when he called a minister to table some papers, but the minister was not present in the House.

"For some unavoidable reasons, a minister may remain absent. But please inform me in advance in the future. We can take up the matter the next day," Birla said..

