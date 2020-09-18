Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Belgium's dinner-in-the-sky relaunches; Peruvian shamans predict US election winner and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Belgium's dinner-in-the-sky relaunches; Peruvian shamans predict US election winner and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Fifty meters up and two apart - Belgium's dinner-in-the-sky relaunches

Belgians looking for a different culinary experience will once again be able to eat 50 metres (164 feet) above the ground as the dining-in-the-sky experience returns from COVID-19 lockdown with a new, socially distanced feel. Belgium-based Dinner in the Sky, which has been set up in some 60 countries since its 2006 launch, involves diners strapped into seats at a table suspended from a crane while well-known chefs cook and serve from the centre.

Trump or Biden? Peruvian shamans try to predict U.S. election winner

With incense smoke, flowers and photos of President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, Peruvian shamans performed an ancestral ritual on Wednesday for the U.S. elections, but there was little agreement about who would win the Nov. 3 ballot. Chanting and blowing a traditional Andean shell instrument, the shamans, dressed in multicolored garb, invoked the "Pachamama", or mother earth, for the U.S. vote to take place in peace, without attacks or any witchcraft between the rivals.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

We are not contemplating increasing taxes to compensate loss in revenues due to coronavirus pandemic: FM.

We are not contemplating increasing taxes to compensate loss in revenues due to coronavirus pandemic FM....

5,580 COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths in Jammu in a week; political parties sound alarm

The Jammu region has been witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases and deaths, with over 5,500 people testing positive and 72 dying of the infection in just past one week, official data reveals. As per the statistics, 72 persons have d...

Alabama reports 2nd death from Hurricane Sally

A second death from Hurricane Sally was reported Friday in Alabama, where the storm sloshed ashore Wednesday, bringing wind and flooding rain. Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who w...

Govt's high-power China Study Group carries out comprehensive review of situation in eastern Ladakh

The government on Friday carried out a comprehensive review of the overall situation in eastern Ladakh including Indias operational preparedness in view of the continued belligerence by the Chinese army and its fresh attempts to intimidate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020