Case against Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra's daughter

An FIR was lodged against Bhadohi MLA Vijay Mishra's daughter and six others for allegedly threatening her relative who has lodged a case against her father, accusing him of grabbing his property. While Ramlali and Vishnu are still absconding, Vijay Mishra is in jail after he was arrested in Madhya Pradesh on Aug 14.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 19-09-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 23:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An FIR was lodged against Bhadohi MLA Vijay Mishra's daughter and six others for allegedly threatening her relative who has lodged a case against her father, accusing him of grabbing his property. "An FIR has been lodged against the MLA's daughter Seema Mishra and six others at the Gopiganj police station for allegedly threatening Krishna Mohan Tewari's family to withdraw the case," SP Ram Badan Singh said. The FIR was lodged by Tewari's son Surya Kamal Tewari who alleged that Seema, along with others, entered his house on September 15 and threatened them

An FIR was lodged against Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra, his wife and Samajwadi Party MLC Ramlali and son Vishnu Mishra on August 4 by his relative Tewari for allegedly grabbing property after threatening him

They were booked under Sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 347 (wrongful confinement), 387 (putting person in fear of death of grievous hurt), 449 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, Singh said. While Ramlali and Vishnu are still absconding, Vijay Mishra is in jail after he was arrested in Madhya Pradesh on Aug 14.

