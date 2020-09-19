Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesting against new farm Bills, farmer dies by suicide at Punjab's Muktsar

A 70-year-old farmer has died after consuming some poisonous substance during a protest against the new farm Bills in Muktsar district of Punjab, police said on Saturday. The farmers' body, however, claimed that he was under debt.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-09-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 11:57 IST
Protesting against new farm Bills, farmer dies by suicide at Punjab's Muktsar

A 70-year-old farmer has died after consuming some poisonous substance during a protest against the new farm Bills in Muktsar district of Punjab, police said on Saturday. Pritam Singh, a resident of Akkanwali village of Mansa district, consumed the poisonous substance Friday morning and died at a hospital later in the day, they said.

Singh had been participating in the protest since September 15 which is being organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) at Badal village, the native of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal The reason behind the farmer taking the extreme step is still not known, said the police. The farmers' body, however, claimed that he was under debt. BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh demanded the administration give a compensation to the family of the deceased.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Astros look for big hits as they face D-backs amid playoff run

The Houston Astros could point to an avalanche of injuries as the primary culprit behind their disappointing season, but that macro perspective obscures one undermining inconsistency. For debilitating stretches, the Astros 25-26 have strugg...

One family's desperate, deadly attempt to flee Lebanon

Mohammed Sufian did not dream of much a job, food on the table, the chance to buy his 2-year-old son the little things a toddler wants. So when he heard that smugglers were taking people from his hometown of Tripoli to the nearby Mediterran...

Downward trend in Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate in last few days: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said there has been a downward trend in COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital and it will lead to good results by next week. The positivity rate was 6.76 per cent on Friday. It has...

Two dead as rare storm hits central Greece

Two people died as a rare storm, known as a Medicane Mediterranean hurricane, pounded central Greece on Saturday, flooding streets and homes, the authorities said. Storm Ianos uprooted trees and caused power cuts on the Ionian islands and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020