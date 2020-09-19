Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gas filled balloons explode during PM Modi's birthday fete in TN

Sparks, that emanated from the crackers punctured the balloons and in a trice they burst into a huge ball of fire, prompting party workers to take to their heels and the blaze dissipated in moments, police said. The BJP members had planned to release a hundred hydrogen filled balloons into the air and the mild explosion caused burn injuries to a number of people who were admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment, they said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 18:44 IST
Gas filled balloons explode during PM Modi's birthday fete in TN

A huge bunch of balloons burst into a ball of fire after sparks from firecrackers punctured them just before release during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's weeklong birthday celebrations here injuring a number of people, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred when BJP members, all set to release the balloons, burst firecrackers while garlanding a farmers wing state level office-bearer, Muthuraman at Padi on Friday.

The BJP is celebrating Modi's birthday (September 17) as "Seva Diwas" for a week. Sparks, that emanated from the crackers punctured the balloons and in a trice they burst into a huge ball of fire, prompting party workers to take to their heels and the blaze dissipated in moments, police said.

The BJP members had planned to release a hundred hydrogen filled balloons into the air and the mild explosion caused burn injuries to a number of people who were admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment, they said. Tamil Nadu BJP unit president L Murugan visited the injured at the KMCH, a renowned government institution for treating burns here, and requested the hospital authorities to provide necessary treatment.

Murugan interacted with the injured and consoled them. Since the event was held without permission, the Korattur police booked a case against the organisers and a brief video of the freak accident went viral in social media.

While the party cadres were holding hundreds of balloons filled with hydrogen gas, sparks from firecrackers hit some balloons and in no time all balloons burst leading to a fire, police said. Meanwhile,a case was booked against Murugan and others for taking out a "chariot ride" in violation of prohibitory orders clamped in view of the coronavirus pandemic and for alleged "unlawful" assembly.

Also, a case was registered for putting up illegal banners,they added.PTI JSP VGN BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Harsimrat's resignation over farm sector bills bold, historic stand: Parkash Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday described the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Cabinet as bold, historic and a principled stand, and said the Akalis could never be a party to anything whic...

Uttarakhand govt orders action against private labs giving 'wrong' virus reports

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday ordered stern action against Dehradun private labs in giving wrong coronavirus test reports. Chief Secretary Om Prakash asked Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Shrivastava to take stringent act...

Outbreak: National Health Mission staff go on strike in C'garh

Contractual employees of the National Health Mission NHM in Chhattisgarh went on an indefinite strike on Saturday demanding regularisation of service. The move would hit health services in the state which is struggling with rising number of...

Ashwin, Rahane bring lot of strength, experience in DC: Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals DC skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the addition of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Ajinkya Rahane has brought a lot of experience and strength in the squad. DC will take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening game of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020