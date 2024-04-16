Probationers of Indian Economic Service call on President Droupadi Murmu

A group of probationers of Indian Economic Service, 2022 and 2023 batches, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Addressing the officers, the President said that economic growth is an important component in the development of the country.

Macro and microeconomic indicators are considered useful parameters of progress. Therefore, the role of economists is important in making government policies and schemes effective and useful. She told officers that as India is moving towards becoming the third largest economy in the world, they will get countless opportunities in the times to come to enhance their capabilities and utilize them to the fullest.

She expressed confidence that they will make a significant contribution to the development of the country by taking proper advantage of these opportunities. The President said that Economic Service Officers are expected to provide appropriate advice for economic analysis and design of development programmes, as well as for strengthening the resource distribution system and evaluating schemes.

This is a very important responsibility as policies will be decided based on suggestions given by them. The President said that analysis of data and implementation of evidence-based development programs have helped the government to accelerate the economic upliftment of the people.

She stated that it is the duty of the young IES officers to enhance their work efficiency through new ideas, methods and techniques. Their creativity will help in opening new doors of progress for the country in this rapidly changing era, President Murmu added. The President was happy to note that more than 60 per cent of IES officers of the 2022 and 2023 batches were women officers.

She said that increasing the participation of women will help in fulfilling the resolve of inclusive development of India. She urged women officers to work for the all-round development of women. The President urged young officers to keep in mind the interest of the poor and backward sections of the country while giving policy related suggestions or taking any decision in their workplace. (ANI)

