Belarus police detain at least 10 protesters in Minsk -TASS

Belarus police detain at least 10 protesters in Minsk -TASSReuters | Minsk | Updated: 20-09-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 18:15 IST
Belarus police detained more than ten protesters in Minsk on Sunday, Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing Belarus police.
People were gathering for a rally in Minsk and other cities, calling for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko to step down. Mass street protests have rocked Belarus since presidential elections in August, at which Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in a vote his opponents say was rigged.
