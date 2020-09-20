Left Menu
Development News Edition

Development work worth Rs 700 cr under MLALAD scheme may be hit this year in Delhi

The opposition BJP has demanded the AAP government to clarify its stand on MLALAD fund, claiming not even a single proposal under the scheme has been accepted since the constitution of the 7th Delhi Legislative Assembly in February.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 19:19 IST
Development work worth Rs 700 cr under MLALAD scheme may be hit this year in Delhi

Development work worth up to Rs 700 crore under the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) scheme may be hit this year as the Delhi government has suspended the fund due to financial issues arising out of COVID-19 pandemic. The opposition BJP has demanded the AAP government to clarify its stand on MLALAD fund, claiming not even a single proposal under the scheme has been accepted since the constitution of the 7th Delhi Legislative Assembly in February. Speaking at the one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly held last week, Delihi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain had said the MLALAD fund has been suspended. "The MLALAD fund has been suspended by the Delhi government due to finances," he said. Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier this month accused the Centre of betraying the states by running away from its responsibility and asking them to borrow money to compensate for their revenue shortfall.

He had claimed that the Delhi government collected Rs 7,000 crore less tax in the first four months of the fiscal year of 2020-21, which would lead to a shortfall of Rs 21,000 crore by the end of the year. “The central government should take loan on our behalf as we also need to pay salaries to our doctors, teachers, engineers and other employees," Sisodia had said after a GST Council meeting. Meanwhile, BJP MLA and former Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta on Sunday sought further clarification from the AAP governmnet over the status of MLALAD scheme. "I had sought a reply in the Assembly as to why no proposals were being received under MLALAD by the urban development department, but no concrete reply was given by the government," he said. Under MLALAD, each of 70 members of Delhi Assembly are allocated Rs 10 crore per annum to spend on development work in their respective constituencies.

The BJP leader also suggested that proposals under MLALAD could atleast be received and the work done whenever funds were available. He said there was no clarity on how long the work would be stopped. He said he will write a letter to the city government, urging it to clarify its stand on MLALAD fund and allow receipt of development proposals under the scheme. There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).   PTI VIT SRY

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Farm Bills: Today will be remembered as a black day for democracy, says Congress

The two farm bills, which were passed in Rajya Sabha amid a din, are against the interest of farmers and today will be remembered as a black day for democracy, the Congress said on Sunday. The Rajya Sabha passed The Farmers Produce Trade an...

There are some political reasons behind certain decisions people take: Rajnath Singh on BJP ally Akali Dal minister quitting govt.

There are some political reasons behind certain decisions people take Rajnath Singh on BJP ally Akali Dal minister quitting govt....

U.S. judge halts Trump administration's order to remove WeChat from app stores

A U.S. judge early Sunday blocked the Trump administration from requiring Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google to remove Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat for downloads by late Sunday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco sai...

Coronavirus found on imported squid packaging in China

Authorities in Chinas northeastern Jilin province have found the novel coronavirus on the packaging of imported squid, health authorities in the city of Fuyu said on Sunday, urging anyone who may have bought it to get themselves tested. One...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020