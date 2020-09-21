Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese PM urges efforts to make French initiative succeed

The cabinet formation process has hit a logjam over the demand of Lebanon's two dominant Shi'ite parties, the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its ally the Amal Movement, to name Shi'ite ministers in cabinet including the finance minister. All sides should cooperate for the formation of a government of specialists "capable of halting the collapse and starting work to get the country out the crises", Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said in a statement.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 14:59 IST
Lebanese PM urges efforts to make French initiative succeed
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MustaphaAdib1)

Lebanon's prime minister-designate on Monday called for cooperation from all sides in the formation of a new government and for efforts to secure the immediate success of a French initiative to lift the country from crisis.

Lebanon is in the throes of an economic crisis marking the worst threat to its stability since the 1975-90 civil war. But French efforts to get its fractious leaders to agree a new government to start fixing the problems have yet to bear fruit. The cabinet formation process has hit a logjam over the demand of Lebanon's two dominant Shi'ite parties, the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its ally the Amal Movement, to name Shi'ite ministers in cabinet including the finance minister.

All sides should cooperate for the formation of a government of specialists "capable of halting the collapse and starting work to get the country out the crises", Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said in a statement. Adib said he would spare no effort "to achieve this goal in cooperation with the president".

Last week, reports suggested Adib may resign as his efforts floundered. He had proposed switching control of ministries, some of which have been held by the same factions for years. A senior Lebanese political source said France was still working to try to find a way through the logjam.

Adib is a Sunni Muslim as required by a power-sharing system that parcels out posts according to religious sects. He is backed by former Lebanese prime ministers including Saad al-Hariri, Lebanon's leading Sunni. The standoff spilled into the religious domain on Sunday.

Lebanon's senior Christian cleric, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, criticised the demands made by the main Shi'ite parties without naming them, asking how one sect could demand "a certain ministry". This prompted a response from the supreme religious body of Lebanon's Shi'ites which said comments by a major religious leader had distorted the truth. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alex Richardson and Raissa Kasolowsky, William Maclean)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields fall as rising COVID-19 cases unnerve investors

Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday, with the German 10-year yield hitting a one-month low, as rising cases of COVID-19 rattled investors and sent some looking for the safety of government debt.The moves lower, of 2 to 3 basis points, were...

UK could hit 50,000 COVID cases per day by mid Oct if rise continues unabated

The COVID epidemic in Britain is doubling roughly every seven days and if it continues to do so there would be about 50,000 new cases per day by the middle of October, the governments Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Monday...

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Tropical storm conditions were expected to begin Monday morning in parts of Texas and Louisiana as Tropical Storm Beta slowly worked its way into a part of the country thats already been drenched and battered during this years exceptionally...

SpiceJet to start flights to Darbhanga from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru next month

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced the commencement of its flight services to the Darbhanga airport, which is in the final stages of completion, from New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, starting November 8. The announcement comes week...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020