Home Minister Amit Shah expresses anguish over building collapse in Bhiwandi

Home Minister Amit Shah expresses anguish over building collapse in BhiwandiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:09 IST
Expressing anguish over the collapse of a building in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said NDRF personnel have reached the spot and are helping rescue the trapped people
Seven children and four others were killed and 13, including a four-year-old boy, rescued after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi town
"Anguished to learn about the tragic collapse of a building in Bhiwandi, Thane (Maharashtra). @NDRFHQ is already on the ground and is assisting with the rescue operations. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families, praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Shah tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Maharashtra
- Bhiwandi
- NDRF
- Thane
ALSO READ
August sees fastest growth of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra
Kangana should apologise to Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut
Kirit Somaiya slams Maharashtra govt over COVID-19 situation
7 deaths, 511 new COVID-19 cases among Maharashtra Police personnel
An irreplaceable loss for nation: Amit Shah on Swami Kesavananda Bharathi's demise