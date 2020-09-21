Home Minister Amit Shah expresses anguish over building collapse in Bhiwandi

Expressing anguish over the collapse of a building in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said NDRF personnel have reached the spot and are helping rescue the trapped people

Seven children and four others were killed and 13, including a four-year-old boy, rescued after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi town

"Anguished to learn about the tragic collapse of a building in Bhiwandi, Thane (Maharashtra). @NDRFHQ is already on the ground and is assisting with the rescue operations. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families, praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Shah tweeted.