Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to push ahead with Supreme Court nomination amid partisan battle

President Donald Trump on Monday prepared to push ahead with plans for his third U.S. Supreme Court nomination, which would cement a 6-3 conservative majority, as some Republicans wavered on whether to support the move weeks ahead of an election. The death of liberal icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg upended the campaign season, giving Trump and his party an opportunity to strengthen its grip on the court whose decisions influence most spheres of American life, from healthcare to gun rights to voting access.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:15 IST
Trump to push ahead with Supreme Court nomination amid partisan battle

President Donald Trump on Monday prepared to push ahead with plans for his third U.S. Supreme Court nomination, which would cement a 6-3 conservative majority, as some Republicans wavered on whether to support the move weeks ahead of an election.

The death of liberal icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg upended the campaign season, giving Trump and his party an opportunity to strengthen its grip on the court whose decisions influence most spheres of American life, from healthcare to gun rights to voting access. Trump and top Republicans including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also gained a chance to steer the national discussion away from the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed almost 200,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work.

Democrats accused McConnell of hypocrisy for being eager to usher a Trump nominee to a confirmation vote. In February 2016, he refused to hold a vote for a nominee of Democratic President Barack Obama following the death of conservative Antonin Scalia, saying it would be inappropriate in an election year. At least two Republican Senators -- Maine's Susan Collins and Alaska's Lisa Murkowski -- said over the weekend that the Senate should not vote on a nominee so close to an election, the first dissent against the idea from McConnell's 53-47 majority.

Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Monday that he wanted to wait until Friday or Saturday to announce his nominee out of respect for Ginsburg. "We should wait until the services are over for Justice Ginsburg," he said.

Trump said a vote on his Supreme Court nominee should come before the Nov. 3 election. "We won the election and we have the right to do so we have plenty of time, a lot of time," Trump told Fox. "The final vote should be taken frankly before the election. We have plenty of time for that."

Trump's rival in the Nov. 3 contest, Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden, called on other Republican senators to join them, and allow the winner of the election to name the next Supreme Court justice. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Sunday found that a majority of Americans -- some 62% including about half of Republicans polled -- agreed with that sentiment.

Trump said on Saturday that he would this week select a female jurist to fill Ginsburg's seat, and named two possible candidates: Amy Coney Barrett of the Chicago-based 7th Circuit and Barbara Lagoa of the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit. "We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!" Trump said on Twitter on Saturday, repeating the message Sunday.

'RAW POLITICAL POWER' Biden said in his remarks on Sunday that Trump's effort to push a nomination through the Senate just weeks ahead of the election amounted to "an exercise of raw political power."

"I am not going to assume failure at this point," Biden said. "This vote, this fight, this nomination will not be over until the Senate votes, if it does vote. And winning that vote, if it happens, is everything." Polls show Biden leading Trump and also show Democrats have a chance of recapturing control of the Senate -- posing a difficult choice for embattled Republican incumbents themselves facing competitive re-election races.

Voting has already begun in about a half-dozen states, and the number of Americans who cast ballots early or by mail is expected to rise sharply this year due to the coronavirus. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Saturday told colleagues on a conference call that "nothing is off the table for next year" in responding to the move if Democrats capture the majority, according to a source who listened to the call.

That could include ending the legislative filibuster, a Senate rule that in practice means 60 votes are needed to pass legislation. Biden, however, took a more conciliatory tone in his remarks on Sunday. He also reiterated his pledge to nominate an African-American woman to the court, which would be a historic first, if he has the opportunity.

Trump has already appointed two justices: Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. Kavanaugh was narrowly confirmed after a heated confirmation process in which he angrily denied accusations by a California university professor, Christine Blasey Ford, that he had sexually assaulted her in 1982 when the two were high school students in Maryland. Throughout the weekend, people gathered outside the Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg -- a trailblazing jurist who acquired a unique pop-icon status among liberals who nicknamed her "The Notorious RBG" -- with flowers, signs and in candlelit vigils.

Inside, her chair and the section of bench in front of it were draped in black crepe, a gesture that few will see as the court is conducting business remotely during the pandemic.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

ECB attentive to euro's appreciation -Lagarde

The European Central Bank is attentive to the euros appreciation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday. The appreciation of the euro obviously plays a role in different areas and as far as monetary policy is concerned, it exerts d...

Swedish space agency halts new business helping China operate satellites

Swedens state-owned space agency, the Swedish Space Corporation SSC, which is contracted to help operate Chinese satellites from its ground stations, has decided not to renew those contracts or seek new business with China, it said on Monda...

Italy orders COVID testing on travellers from Paris, some areas in France

Italy will make testing for COVID-19 compulsory for people traveling from Paris and some areas in France, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Monday, amid growing concern over new infections in Europe.European data is worrying. Italy i...

TN CM flags off women-powered solar, electric autos

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday flagged off 13 types of solar and electric powered autos, to be operated by women, as part of the initiative to ensure women empowerment and environment protection. This project is the resul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020