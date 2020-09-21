Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kafeel Khan meets Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

Khan, a medical doctor, was recently released from the Mathura jail after the Allahabad High Court quashed his detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). During the meeting, Khan is learnt to have thanked Priyanka Gandhi for the assistance and support provided by the Congress during and after his detention.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:16 IST
Kafeel Khan meets Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

Days after his release from jail following a court quashing his detention under the stringent National Security Act, Kafeel Khan on Monday met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here. Khan, a medical doctor, was recently released from the Mathura jail after the Allahabad High Court quashed his detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

During the meeting, Khan is learnt to have thanked Priyanka Gandhi for the assistance and support provided by the Congress during and after his detention. Khan's wife and children also met Priyanka Gandhi. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and the party's state minority cell’s chief Shahnawaz Alam were also present during the meeting.

Khan was suspended from Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College after several children died there in 2017, apparently due to the lack of oxygen cylinders at the government hospital. A departmental inquiry later cleared Khan of most of the charges, but he found himself in trouble for an allegedly provocative speech in Aligarh over the amended citizenship law.

He was detained under the stringent NSA, which the Allahabad High Court earlier this month ruled was illegal. After his release, Khan had gone to Rajasthan with his family.

"There is a Congress government in Rajasthan. My family felt that we will be safe... I wanted to spend some quality time with my family," he had said. After he was released from jail, Priyanka Gandhi had spoken over phone with Kafeel Khan and his family and promised all possible help.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress had launched a campaign for Khan's release and Congressmen raised their voice for the release by signing signature campaigns, holding protests and writing letters..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

ECB attentive to euro's appreciation -Lagarde

The European Central Bank is attentive to the euros appreciation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday. The appreciation of the euro obviously plays a role in different areas and as far as monetary policy is concerned, it exerts d...

Swedish space agency halts new business helping China operate satellites

Swedens state-owned space agency, the Swedish Space Corporation SSC, which is contracted to help operate Chinese satellites from its ground stations, has decided not to renew those contracts or seek new business with China, it said on Monda...

Italy orders COVID testing on travellers from Paris, some areas in France

Italy will make testing for COVID-19 compulsory for people traveling from Paris and some areas in France, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Monday, amid growing concern over new infections in Europe.European data is worrying. Italy i...

TN CM flags off women-powered solar, electric autos

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday flagged off 13 types of solar and electric powered autos, to be operated by women, as part of the initiative to ensure women empowerment and environment protection. This project is the resul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020