UP: Akasa Air to start Gorakhpur-Delhi, Bengaluru flights from May 29

Private airline Akasa Air has announced plans to launch flight operations linking Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur with Delhi and Bengaluru from May 29. Notably, after receiving approval from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for the schedule, online booking for tickets has commenced, an official release said on Tuesday. With Akasa Air's flights, the distance from Gorakhpur to Delhi will be covered in just 1 hour and 15 minutes, while the distance from Gorakhpur to Bengaluru will be covered in 2 hours and 35 minutes, it added.

As per the schedule, starting on May 29, the flight from Gorakhpur to Delhi will depart at 2:45 PM and arrive in Delhi at 4:00 PM. Conversely, the flight from Delhi to Gorakhpur will depart at 4:55 PM and arrive at Gorakhpur Airport at 6:45 PM. Similarly, starting from May 29, the flight to Bengaluru will also commence. Akasa's flight from Bengaluru will take off at 11:15 AM and arrive in Gorakhpur at 2:05 PM. Conversely, flights from Gorakhpur to Bengaluru will depart in the late afternoon at 7:20 PM and land in Bengaluru at 9:55 PM. Given the starting of these services between Gorakhpur as well as Delhi and Bengaluru, from May 29, Akasa Air has initiated online booking for tickets.

Notably, Alliance Air and IndiGo have already been operating flights on this route. There is hope for the soon-to-be-launched Mumbai flight service by Akasa as well. Additionally, IndiGo is also preparing to initiate flights between Gorakhpur and Bengaluru in the next two months, the release said. As per the release, Airport Director RK Parashar said that the initiation of flight services by more aviation companies will increase competition in fares, ultimately benefiting passengers. They will have the opportunity to travel at lower fares.

The increase in air services has brought Gorakhpur much closer to cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Whether it's for essential purposes or leisure trips, the distance to these cities is covered within a few hours. Previously, travelling to these cities took anywhere from 16 to 36 hours, the release added. (ANI)

