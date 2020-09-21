Left Menu
None of us witnessed shameful conduct of responsible members in House: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The conduct of Opposition leaders in Parliament on Sunday was shameful, irresponsible and a disregard for norms of probity and propriety, said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:38 IST
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during press conference in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The conduct of Opposition leaders in Parliament on Sunday was shameful, irresponsible and a disregard for norms of probity and propriety, said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday. Addressing a press conference here, Prasad said, "None of us have witnessed the shameful conduct of supposedly responsible members in the House."

Prasad said, "Now it is the 21st year that I am a member of Parliament. I have spent close to 19 years in Rajya Sabha and so has Piyush Ji. None of us have witnessed the shameful conduct of supposedly responsible members who have been ministers and who are leaders from their parties in the house. They know the rules and procedure yet they behave like this." He said 110 members were clearly supporting the Bill in Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

"On the behalf of government, I would like to reiterate that the government had clear majority yesterday. 110 present members were supporting the Bill and only 72 opposed it," he said. The country and people of Bihar will give a reply to Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for provoking the others.

"The country, as well as Bihar, is pained by the treatment meted out to Harivansh ji in Rajya Sabha. The Congress and RJD not only remained silent but also provoked it We will not make it a political issue but the Congress and RJD will have to answer this during Bihar polls," he said. On being asked about the Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation, he said he did not want to say anything.

"She has been a distinguished member of our Cabinet and the issue was discussed. She raised a point if it was legally possible. I clarified that the Centre has power under provisions of the Constitution. But I don't want to say anything about the reason why she opposed it," Prasad said. On September 17, SAD leader and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet, showing her opposition to the three farm Bills.Two Bills -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 -- have been passed by both Houses of Parliament. (ANI)

