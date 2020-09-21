Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior PDP leaders meet for first time after abrogation of J-K's special status

In the first meeting of its senior leaders since Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked last year, the PDP on Monday resolved it would keep fighting to restore the dignity and rights of people that were "snatched illegally", a party spokesman said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:51 IST
Senior PDP leaders meet for first time after abrogation of J-K's special status
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In the first meeting of its senior leaders since Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked last year, the PDP on Monday resolved it would keep fighting to restore the dignity and rights of people that were "snatched illegally", a party spokesman said. The PDP held a full session of its senior leaders and party office-bearers at its headquarters here as leaders were allowed to step out of their residences after over a year, he said.

Several political leaders were detained after the Centre abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year and divided it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The meeting was chaired by PDP vice-president Abdul Rehman Veeri in the absence of party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who continues to be in detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

PDP leaders observed during the meeting that the internal situation of Jammu and Kashmir is "very precarious" and the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is on the "boil", the spokesman said. "Therefore, in the meeting, it was resolved that the party would continue to fight for resolution of the basic issue and advocate dialogue and reconciliation with all the stakeholders, as envisaged in the roadmap of our party which has become even more relevant today than ever before," he said. The spokesman said the party will continue to work for accomplishing the vision of its founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who envisaged that Jammu and Kashmir has to become a bridge of peace rather than a battlefield in order to achieve everlasting peace in the whole subcontinent.

During deliberations in the meeting, the spokesman said, it was observed that post August 5, 2019, a "false semblance of normalcy is being created which in fact resembles the peace of a graveyard". "People are still shell-shocked and unable to come to terms with what has happened. The situation has created a kind of a stalemate where nothing except all kinds of anti-Kashmiri steps like domicile laws etc are being pushed in a hurry. These steps are further adding to the anger and frustration of people, whose resolve to fight this injustice gets stronger with time," he said. The PDP said that while fighting for every inch to restore the dignity and rights of people that were "snatched illegally from us", the party would continue to struggle for the resolution of the larger cause of Jammu and Kashmir under the uncompromising leadership of Mehbooba Mufti.

The party also demanded immediate release of all political detainees irrespective of their political ideology, whether lodged in Kashmir or outside, the spokesman said. He said the meeting also expressed deep anguish over "the recent spree of killing of innocent people from Shopian to Sopore to Batamaloo and demanded that perpetrators be brought to book and families be given justice".

"It was also resolved that the party stands by the thousands of youngsters of Kashmir who are routinely harassed and humiliated at the hands of security forces and other agencies by means of wrongful cases against them, random arrests, and curbs even on the right to express themselves," the PDP spokesman said. "Such actions against our youth are unacceptable and would be resisted," he added. The meeting condemned the "targeting of the journalist fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir wherein a case is being registered at the drop of a hat for merely reporting the facts of the ground", the spokesman said. He said that all this is being done to threaten and muzzle independent voices. The spokesman said the meeting was attended by senior leaders of the party, including former ministers and legislators.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Young man, woman found dead with gunshots in Noida house

The bodies of a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman riddled with bullets were found inside a house in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Monday, police said. The police said the married woman and the unmarried man were in a relationship for the pa...

UK devolved leaders to work with PM Johnson on COVID-19 - PM's office

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland that rising COVID-19 cases were a cause for great concern and he was committed to working with the administration of each country to tackle the virus.J...

Minor 'hangs' self to death, father alleges her gangrape: Police

A 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself to death in her house in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday night, with her father alleging that she took the extreme step after being gangraped by two persons.The victims father Bunty, 23, a...

'Paltry' MSP hike cruel joke on farmers: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday rejected the Centres paltry hike in MSP of wheat and five other Rabi crops as a cruel joke on farmers. He said the paltry hike has come amid their growing apprehensions about the abolition of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020