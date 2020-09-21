Left Menu
AAP announces support to farmers' Sep 25 Punjab bandh call

"Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab announces its full support to farmers strike on September 25 against the anti-agriculture laws," said AAP in a statement here. As many as 30 farmers' outfits have already given a call for the complete shutdown of Punjab on September 25 in protest against the three farm bills.

AAP announces support to farmers' Sep 25 Punjab bandh call
Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Monday decided to support the September 25 Punjab 'bandh' call given by various farmers' outfits against the three new farm bills. "Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab announces its full support to farmers strike on September 25 against the anti-agriculture laws," said AAP in a statement here.

As many as 30 farmers' outfits have already given a call for the complete shutdown of Punjab on September 25 in protest against the three farm bills. The party's Punjab unit also announced to hold a protest on September 24 against these "black laws" by forming human chains across the state, it further said.

Meanwhile, a party delegation led by AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema and in-charge of Punjab affairs Jarnail Singh handed over a memorandum to Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore for forwarding it to President Ram Nath Kovind , urging him not to give his approval to the farm bills. Cheema also demanded the resignation of BJP MP from Hoshiarpur and Union Minister Som Parkash in support of farmers and warned of laying siege to his house if he failed to do so.

On Sunday, Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The bills were passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday. A third bill is yet to be passed in Rajya Sabha.

On this occasion, MLA Baljinder Kaur claimed that the maize and cotton, at present, were being procured at much less sum than their minimum support prices. She said if these bills become laws, wheat and paddy crops too will meet the same fate what maize and cotton are now facing.

