BJP sends relief material for flood-affected villages of Odisha
BJP president JP Nadda on Monday flagged off a consignment of relief material for 70 flood-affected villages of Odisha by showing the party flag.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 23:38 IST
BJP president JP Nadda on Monday flagged off a consignment of relief material for 70 flood-affected villages of Odisha by showing the party flag.
Union Minister Dharmendra pradhan and party leader Sambit Patra were also present on the occasion.
"For 70 flood-affected villages in Odisha, relief material was flagged off from the BJP headquarters. Every worker of ours stands with the people of the state in this hour of crisis. I pray from Lord Jagannathji for the prosperity of the state," Nadda said in a tweet. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- JP Nadda
- Odisha
- Dharmendra pradhan
- Sambit Patra
- BJP
ALSO READ
Odisha man held in Chhattisgarh with diamonds worth Rs 25 lakh
Photojournalist succumbs to COVID-19 in Odisha's Balasore district
Join 'Poshan Maah 2020' to promote nutrition among children, women: JP Nadda
Another Odisha minister tests positive for COVID-19
Odisha MLAs to undergo COVID-19 test ahead of Assembly session