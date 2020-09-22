Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump panicked in the face of COVID-19, says Biden

“All of life, Donald Trump has been bailed out of any problem he faced; with this crisis zero -- a real crisis that required serious presidential leadership -- he just wasn't up to it, he froze, he failed to act, he panicked, and America has paid the worst price of any nation in the world," Biden said. Biden said the president knew of the dangers of the pandemic in February, but hid it from the American people.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 07:28 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 07:28 IST
Trump panicked in the face of COVID-19, says Biden

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has slammed President Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus which has so far claimed over 200,000 lives with nearly 700,000 confirmed cases in the country. Biden, 77, and his running mate Kamala Harris are challenging incumbents President Trump, 74, and Vice President Mike Pence in the November 3 presidential election.

"What worries me now is we have been living with this pandemic for so long; I worry we are risking becoming numb to the toll it has taken on us and our country and communities. We can't let that happen. We can't lose the ability to feel the sorrow and loss and the anger for so many lives lost," Biden said at a rally in Wisconsin, a key swing state, on Monday. In the 2016 polls, Trump had won the state. Biden questioned Trump's leadership based on how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today (Monday), unfortunately, America is going to reach a tragic milestone (of) 200,000 deaths of the coronavirus. As awful as the past 180 days have been, the next 90 days could be twice as bad,” the former vice president said. Biden is leading Trump by a national average of 6.5 percentage points, according to Real Clear Politics, an aggregator of major opinion pools. Trump has reduced the gap substantially which was in double digits a couple of months ago.

In battleground states, Biden's lead over Trump dropped to 3.8 per cent, indicating that the November 3 elections is headed for a close finish. “All of life, Donald Trump has been bailed out of any problem he faced; with this crisis zero -- a real crisis that required serious presidential leadership -- he just wasn't up to it, he froze, he failed to act, he panicked, and America has paid the worst price of any nation in the world," Biden said.

Biden said the president knew of the dangers of the pandemic in February, but hid it from the American people. "You can actually hear his own voice recorded by (journalist) Bob Woodward's interview with him, saying that he understood how bad it was. We hear him privately saying this is a deadly virus, far more deadly than any flu, but that's not what he was saying to us publicly," he said.

“Publicly he told us that it was just like the flu and that it would disappear in warm weather like a miracle. It was all a lie. What is his explanation? He said he didn't want to see the American people panic; he didn't want to panic them. Trump panicked, the virus was too big for him,” Biden said. Biden alleged Trump was more concerned about the stock market than the health crisis. "Understand what he was saying because it crystallises his whole worldview when Donald Trump said he didn't want to create a panic he wasn't just talking about a health panic he was focused on the stock market. Trump was worried that if he told the public the truth, there would be a panic in the financial markets, and that would hurt his chances of being re-elected,” he said.

“That's how Donald Trump views the world. He sees the world from Park Avenue, I see it from where I grew up in a town like this from Scranton, Pennsylvania, hardscrabble, hard-working town just like this, and so many more across Wisconsin,” Biden said. The Trump campaign hit back at the Democratic presidential candidate.

“We don’t have to guess how destructive a Joe Biden economy would be to the American people because we’ve already seen it. When Joe Biden was in the White House we had depressed wages and stagnant job growth. His vote for the horrible NAFTA trade deal killed 850,000 jobs, and his sycophantic support for China closed 60,000 US factories and sent 3.2 million jobs away from American workers directly to China,” said Hogan Gidley, Trump 2020 national press secretary. President Trump's policies have created more jobs in a four-month period than any other time in history, he asserted.

In fact, the president's policies have already regained about half of the jobs lost to the pandemic, proving Trump rebuilt this economy once, and he’s doing it again, Gidley said. “Biden’s proposal of a USD4 trillion tax increase on 82 per cent of Americans would shutter that success. Aliens would flood the recovering job market with competition, and his (Biden) Green New Deal would kill 10 million jobs in the energy sector,” he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

(Update: Oct 14 launch confirmed) Amazon India teases arrival of OnePlus 8T 5G

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cubs shut out Pirates to end skid

The visiting Chicago Cubs scored all their runs with two outs to back a combined four-hitter Monday in a 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kyle Schwarber doubled twice, including a two-run shot in the eighth, for the Cubs 32-22, who ende...

Home-field edge in focus as Twins face Tigers

With a second consecutive postseason berth already locked up, the Minnesota Twins begin their final homestand of the season on Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers focused on trying to secure home-field advantage for next weeks best-of-...

Rays edge Mets, close in on AL East title

Nate Lowe hit the decisive solo homer Monday night, and six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined on a four-hitter as the Rays moved closer to clinching the American League East with a 2-1 win over the host New York Mets. The win by the Rays 36-...

Crown to not appeal court's decision in Dodds v Southern response case

The Crown will not appeal the Court of Appeal decision in the Dodds v Southern Response case, Grant Robertson announced today.Southern Response will be paying the damages awarded by the Court to Mr and Mrs Dodds shortly. The Crown was alrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020