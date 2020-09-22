Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspended MPs on sit-in protest, refuse tea from Rajya Sabha deputy chairman

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh arrived this with morning tea for the eight opposition members who had spent the night on the lawns of Parliament as part of their indefinite protest after being suspended yesterday over unruly scenes against farm bills inside the Upper House. However, the suspended MPs refused to take tea from Harivansh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 09:32 IST
Suspended MPs on sit-in protest, refuse tea from Rajya Sabha deputy chairman
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh offering tea to suspended MPs. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh arrived this with morning tea for the eight opposition members who had spent the night on the lawns of Parliament as part of their indefinite protest after being suspended yesterday over unruly scenes against farm bills inside the Upper House. However, the suspended MPs refused to take tea from Harivansh.

The members, including Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, Congress's Rajeev Satav and CPM's KK Ragesh slept on the parliament lawns, near Mahatma Gandhi's statue, where they had spread out sheets and sat holding up placards. One of the eight suspended MPs, Ripun Bora of Congress told ANI, "Harivansh Ji said he came to meet us as a colleague and not as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. He also brought some tea and snacks for us. We started this sit-in demonstration yesterday from 12 noon as a protest against our suspension. We are protesting for farmers issues and there will be no compromise on farmers' interest"

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "We are here doing dharna not a tea party and we all respect deputy chairman but after dharna we all MPs will invite him for tea at our place." The MPS were earlier suspended by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for "unruly behaviour" with deputy chairman Harivansh Singh.

On Monday, Venkaiah Naidu announced the one-week suspension of the MPs, including TMC's Dola Sen, Congress' Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and CPM's Elamaram Karim for "unruly behaviour" with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on Sunday during the passage of the farm bills. On Sunday Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.

Both the Bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha through voice votes. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tour de France team under investigation over alleged doping

French judicial authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into suspected doping during the Tour de France targeting the Arkea-Samsic team, the French outfit confirmed. Following reports in the French press that two persons close t...

Members engaged in violent conduct in name of democracy, tried to frighten Chair, defied every norm and convention of House: RS dy chairman.

Members engaged in violent conduct in name of democracy, tried to frighten Chair, defied every norm and convention of House RS dy chairman....

Pompeo welcomes rejection of China's 'unlawful' maritime claims in South China Sea at UN

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday welcomed the rejection of Chinas maritime claims in the South China Sea at the United Nations by the United Kingdom, Germany and France. He said that China must abide by all international norms.We...

Ibrahimović scores twice as Milan beats Bologna 2-0

Zlatan Ibrahimovi scored twice to help AC Milan beat Bologna 2-0 in Serie A and keep the Rossoneri optimism alive at the start of the new season. Ibrahimovi broke the deadlock 10 minutes from halftime with a powerful header on a Theo Hernnd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020