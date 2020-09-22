Left Menu
UK schools should remain open during 2nd wave, minister says

British schools should remain open, and workplaces which need their staff on the premises should do so in a COVID-secure way, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday ahead of an address by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on new restrictions to curb a second wave of infections. "We're trying to strike a balance.

British schools should remain open, and workplaces which need their staff on the premises should do so in a COVID-secure way, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday ahead of an address by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on new restrictions to curb a second wave of infections.

"We're trying to strike a balance. We're trying to say that schools, of course, should remain open. We want workplaces where people have to be in the factory or in the shop in order to do their job to remain open in a COVID-secure way," he said in an interview on BBC television.

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

