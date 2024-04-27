Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Andromeda Star British ship in Red Sea
Yemen's Houthis targeted the Andromeda Star, a British oil ship, in the Red Sea, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech on Saturday.
The Houthis also said they downed the American drone MQ9 in airspace of Yemen's Saada province.
