Chennai, Sep 22 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern

. MDS8 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-BJP Karnataka BJP strongly refutes reports about changing Yediyurappa as CM Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka termed as baseless and misleading reports about leadership change in the state by replacing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 pm. . LGM1 KL-COURT-ASSEMBLY-CASE Court rejects Ker govt's plea for withdrawal of case against LDF leaders over 2015 assembly ruckus Thiruvananthapuram: A court here rejected the plea of the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala to withdraw a case related to ruckus inside the state assembly in 2015 in which two of its ministers and four other LDF leaders, then in opposition, are the accused. .

MDS5 KA-VIOLENCE-NIA NIA takes over probe in two Bengaluru riots cases Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency has formally taken over the investigation in two cases pertaining to the violence that broke out in the city on August 11 night over an alleged derogatory social media post by the relative of a Congress MLA. . MDS7 KA-DRUGS-LD NOTICE Lookout notice issued against ex-minister's son Aditya Alva in drug case Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch, which is probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, has issued a lookout notice against former Minister and late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya, who is at large. .

MDS8 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-BJP Karnataka BJP strongly refutes reports about changing Yediyurappa as CM Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka termed as baseless and misleading reports about leadership change in the state by replacing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. . MES1 TN-DMK-MEKEDATU Mekedatu dam proposal 'sub judice' don't accord sanction, DMK tells PM Modi Chennai: The Centre must not give its approval to Karnataka for building the Mekedatu reservoir as it is "detrimental" to Tamil Nadu and the matter is also sub judice, DMK president M K Stalin told Prime Minister Narendra Modi. .

