Parliament will debate coronavirus measures, says UK PM Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday parliament would be able to consider and debate the new measures put in place to tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases early next week.

Trying to head off criticism from lawmakers, including some in his Conservative Party, that the government is introducing restrictions without consultation, Johnson told them: "Parliament should and will debate these issues and ... will make time early next week ... for a full debate on these measures."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday parliament would be able to consider and debate the new measures put in place to tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases early next week.
Trying to head off criticism from lawmakers, including some in his Conservative Party, that the government is introducing restrictions without consultation, Johnson told them: "Parliament should and will debate these issues and ... will make time early next week ... for a full debate on these measures."
