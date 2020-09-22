Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Italian referendum, regional vote make early election unlikely

The League remains Italy's most popular party, but polls suggest it has lost around 9 points since it won 34% of the vote at European elections in May. A similar fall in Salvini's personal approval ratings have prompted talk of a challenge to his party leadership from Luca Zaia, the popular head of the northern Veneto region.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:13 IST
ANALYSIS-Italian referendum, regional vote make early election unlikely
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Italian lawmakers cheered a crushing referendum victory that will cut their numbers - safe in the knowledge that their parliamentary life will probably be extended by the reform. This week about 70% of Italians backed slashing the number of parliamentary seats to 600 from 945, in a reform championed by the co-ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

Now constituency boundaries will have to be redrawn, a two-month-long process, and parliamentarians will think twice before triggering a new election. "A smaller parliament is one with fewer places, so the current crop of lawmakers feel more threatened and will want to hang on to their seats," said Lorenzo Pregliasco, head of polling and political analysis firm YouTrend.

Maurizio Gasparri, a senator from Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party who has been in parliament for 28 years, said lawmakers would seek any excuse "from a bad apricot harvest to the European soccer championships" to avoid an early ballot. In addition, regional elections ended with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) keeping three of the seven regions at stake, while Matteo Salvini's rightwing League stole just one, failing to deal the fatal blow to the coalition government Salvini had promised.

The chances of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte serving to the end of his mandate in 2023 appear to have risen significantly. Spared constant worries about his government's survival, Conte can concentrate on trying to revive an economy brought to its knees by the COVID-19 crisis.

From 2021, Rome will get more than 200 billion euros ($234 billion) from the European Union's Recovery Fund designed to help the EU economies worst-hit by the coronavirus. The ruling parties have every incentive to stick together to decide how to hand out the resources, reducing the risk of a new phase of political instability.

SALVINI'S DECLINE Analysts say the electoral changes brought about by the referendum will go beyond the redrawing of constituency boundaries.

Both the 5-Star and the PD have said they want to modify electoral rules to introduce a fully proportional system, a process that will require painstaking, drawn-out negotiations. Former prime minister Matteo Renzi, who heads the Italia Viva party, a tiny but crucial part of the ruling majority, is already opposing talk of raising the voting threshold required for parties to win parliamentary seats.

Yet another obstacle to an early vote is a constitutional rule barring the president from dissolving parliament in the last six months of his mandate, which in President Sergio Mattarella's case means from end-July, early-August 2021. "I think the only space for an early election is now a very narrow window between January and June 2021," Pregliasco said.

Salvini's declining fortunes offer further reassurance to Conte. After eight straight regional election victories in 2018 and 2019, the anti-immigrant politician appears to be losing his allure for many Italians. The League remains Italy's most popular party, but polls suggest it has lost around 9 points since it won 34% of the vote at European elections in May.

A similar fall in Salvini's personal approval ratings have prompted talk of a challenge to his party leadership from Luca Zaia, the popular head of the northern Veneto region. In the regional election Zaia won 77% of the vote and his personal list of candidates got 45%. The League's official party list took just 17%.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament likely to be adjourned sine die on Wednesday

The monsoon session of parliament is likely to end on Wednesday after pending legislations are passed, sources said. They said both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are likely is to be adjourned sine die tomorrow.The sources said that Rajya Sabha ...

Will implement PM-Kisan, Ayushman Bharat if Centre routes funds through state govt: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has agreed to implement the central flagship Ayushman Bharat and PMKisan schemes on condition that the funds for the same should be channelized through the state administration. The BJP came down h...

Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 16 runs

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in an IPL game on Tuesday riding on brilliant performances from Sanju Samson 74 off 32 balls, Steve Smith 69 off 47 balls and Jofra Archer 27 off 8 balls, 126. Batting first Royals scored...

CSK vs RR scoreboard

Chennai Super Kings Innings Murali Vijay c Curran b Gopal 21 Shane Watson b Tewatia 33 Faf du Plessis c Samson b Archer 72 Sam Curran st Samson b Tewatia 17 Ruturaj Gaikwad st Samson b Tewatia 0 Kedar Jadhav c Samson b Curran 22 M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020