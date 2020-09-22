Left Menu
West Bengal under 'Talibani rule', drug racket run from police stations: BJP MP in LS

Asserting that West Bengal is under "Talibani rule", a BJP MP on Tuesday alleged that a drug racket is being run from police stations of the state and the Centre should immediately send a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team to curb such illegal activities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:22 IST
West Bengal under 'Talibani rule', drug racket run from police stations: BJP MP in LS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that West Bengal is under "Talibani rule", a BJP MP on Tuesday alleged that a drug racket is being run from police stations of the state and the Centre should immediately send a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team to curb such illegal activities. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Arjun Singh (BJP) said no one feels safe and secure in West Bengal.

"Not only common man but MPs and MLAs are not safe in the state. So therefore, I seek protection from you. People are being killed and phones of MLAs and MPs of opposition parties are being tapped," he said. In the 2019 election, 18 MPs of BJP were elected from West Bengal which is currently ruled by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Singh requested the Union Government to get rid of the "Talibani rule" of the West Bengal government. "Officials from the CBI and the NIA are being stopped from conducting investigation by a state government which very often talks about federal structure being compromised," he alleged. Every police station supplies and sells drugs and innocent people are falsely implicated, he alleged, adding that NCB officials should be sent to the state immediately to check such activities. "Your protection is very much required to finish the Talibani rule of Bengal," Singh said.

Another BJP MP Nisith Pramanik alleged that Hindus in the state live in fear and their liberty to life is under threat. "The state government is trying to convert West Bengal into West Pakistan," he said.

