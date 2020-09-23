Left Menu
A day after VRS, ex-Bihar DGP keeps cards close to the chest

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who has taken voluntary retirement from service, on Wednesday kept his cards close to the chest, dismissing speculations that his sudden decision to take VRS was prompted by his plans to enter politics.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-09-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:19 IST
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who has taken voluntary retirement from service, on Wednesday kept his cards close to the chest, dismissing speculations that his sudden decision to take VRS was prompted by his plans to enter politics. Replying to frenetic queries from reporters who had gathered outside his residence, the former DGP expressed distress and indignation over a flurry of recent media reports which had sought to link his outspokenness in the Sushant Singh Rajput case to purported political ambitions.

"I have spent more than three decades in service and nobody can raise a finger on my professional integrity. But, in the recent past, thousands of calls and messages seeking to know when I was entering politics, which party I was planning to join.....left me exasperated", Pandey said. To a pointed query as to whether he was planning to contest the upcoming assembly polls, he shot back "I have not yet said I am going to contest any election".

He, however, cryptically added "I am now a free man, not fettered by the rules of service. I can, if I want, contest a poll, like any other citizen of the country. "I am looking forward to meeting hundreds of his well- wishers who are coming from Begusarai and Muzaffarpur - where I have served for a long period of time, made many friends".

"When I decide to join any political party or contest any election, I will let everybody know about it," he told media persons. The 1987 batch IPS officer had taken charge as Bihar DGP on January 31 last year. His retirement was in February 2021.

On Shiv Sena attributing his proactive role in the Patna- born Rajput's death case to his political inclinations, Pandey said "they keep saying many things, I don't give much credence to it." PTI AR ANW NAC PTI AR ANW NAC SNS SNS.

